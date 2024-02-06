Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELDF. HSBC upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
