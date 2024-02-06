Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

