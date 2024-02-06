Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

