National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $36.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after buying an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

