Needham & Company LLC Raises Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.