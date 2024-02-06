CDW (CDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW opened at $230.73 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
CDW Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.