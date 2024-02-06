CDW (CDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW opened at $230.73 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

