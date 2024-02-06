Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.58. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

