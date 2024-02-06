CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives $5.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CI&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CINT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

