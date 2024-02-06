Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.80.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3699422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

