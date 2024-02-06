WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 24.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

