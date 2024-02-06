Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

TSE:AND opened at C$38.52 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,400 shares of company stock worth $2,850,608. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.