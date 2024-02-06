Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,400 shares of company stock worth $2,850,608. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.