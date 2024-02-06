Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

