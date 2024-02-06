Analysts Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target at $5.94

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $724.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

