Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.47.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CDAY
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.