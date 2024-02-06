Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

