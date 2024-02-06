23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.39. 23andMe has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 23andMe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $35,849.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,724.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 115,644 shares of company stock valued at $91,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 910,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 254,321 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.