The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

