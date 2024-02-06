Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $240.00 at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.