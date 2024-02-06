NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $43.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $794.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

