Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

