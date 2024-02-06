Comparing Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) & Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wharf and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wharf alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wharf N/A N/A N/A Harbor Custom Development -96.94% -1,462.47% -14.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wharf and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wharf 0 2 0 0 2.00 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wharf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wharf and Harbor Custom Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wharf N/A N/A N/A $15.38 0.39 Harbor Custom Development $39.36 million 0.00 -$16.92 million ($38.16) 0.00

Wharf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wharf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wharf beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wharf

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution. After spinning off Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited as a separately-listed company (Stock Code: 1997) in 2017, the Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals. The Group's exclusive Peak Portfolio, comprising a rare collection of unique properties, continues to feature the highest bespoke quality and craftsmanship catering to the demands of a discerning clientele that does not buy in off plans presale. The development profile is characterised by attention to details, generous development cost, long payback period and high capital intensity. In Mainland Investment Properties, starting from a small nascent base some 20 years ago, the Group's proactive efforts are beginning to bear fruit in order to realise plans to generate a proper return over the next 20 to 30 years remaining on the majority of the underlying land leases. However, market dynamics have changed and competition has significantly stiffened. The Mainland Development Properties land bank at the end of June 2022 was 1.94 million square metres. Strict price control and other regulatory policies have depressed selling prices and increased investment risk. The Group has become more selective with new land acquisition. At the same time, the Group's land bank has been marked to market, which is however still undergoing correction. Wharf Hotels manages 16 hotels, with over 5,000 rooms and suites, in Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Niccolo Suzhou, opened in April 2021, was the fifth addition to the luxury Niccolo Hotels brand, with the other 11 hotels under the foundation Marco Polo Hotels brand. The Group owns three of these hotels and a fourth through a 50/50 joint venture. The Group also owns and operates Modern Terminals and is a founding partner in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, key components in Hong Kong's success as an international trade and transportation hub for decades. Building for Tomorrow also extends to Wharf's Business-in-Community (BIC) commitment. Flagship school improvement programme Project WeCan grows from strength to strength along with a series of BIC initiatives, with an aim of helping different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Free Report)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects. It also undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story apartment properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. On December 11, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.