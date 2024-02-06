Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $262.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

