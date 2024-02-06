Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

