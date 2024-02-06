Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $49.59

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

YETI stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after buying an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YETI by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,335,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after buying an additional 1,099,929 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,511,000 after buying an additional 923,272 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

