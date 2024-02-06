The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $986.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.20. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,296.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.