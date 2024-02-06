Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,713. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

