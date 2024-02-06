Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

