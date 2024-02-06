TD Cowen Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $54.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.10.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.