Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Badger Meter by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Badger Meter by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.