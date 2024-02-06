ORIX (IX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX has a 12-month low of $79.64 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IX. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ORIX by 20,450.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ORIX by 80.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

