Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

COUR stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,812,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

