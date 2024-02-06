Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$17.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

