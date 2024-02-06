SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 88.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

