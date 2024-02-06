Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,150,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

