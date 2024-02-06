Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.