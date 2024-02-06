Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.49).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

VMUK stock opened at GBX 150.55 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.83. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.60 ($2.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). Also, insider David Duffy sold 101,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £154,090 ($193,167.86). In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800. Company insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

