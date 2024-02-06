Critical Analysis: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cipher Mining and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Qudian.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Qudian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $86.46 million 7.22 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -6.81 Qudian $83.73 million 6.07 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.62

Cipher Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30% Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29%

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qudian beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

