Contrasting Cango (NYSE:CANG) & AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of AutoCanada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Cango shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AutoCanada and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoCanada 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

AutoCanada presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 153.89%. Given AutoCanada’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AutoCanada is more favorable than Cango.

This table compares AutoCanada and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A $2.17 7.50 Cango $287.14 million 0.56 -$161.11 million ($0.54) -2.20

AutoCanada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoCanada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AutoCanada and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoCanada N/A N/A N/A Cango -24.48% -12.31% -8.24%

Summary

AutoCanada beats Cango on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services. It also arranges financing and insurance for vehicle purchases by its customers through third-party finance and insurance sources. The company sells its vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, Alfa Romeo, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Subaru, Audi, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Toyota, Lincoln, Porsche, and Honda brands. It operates franchised dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick in Canada, as well as in Illinois, the United States. The company also offers used vehicles online. AutoCanada Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also provides automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

