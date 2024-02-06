Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

TSE:BIR opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$9.14.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3248322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.