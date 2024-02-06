Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $1,150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $950.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $837.33.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $850.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.05 and its 200-day moving average is $606.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

