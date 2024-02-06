Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of HLI opened at $124.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $129.22.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,679,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

