Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $185.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.37.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

