Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) versus NU (NYSE:NU) Head-To-Head Analysis

NU (NYSE:NU) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NU and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 2 7 0 2.78 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

NU currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Netcapital.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

NU has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NU and Netcapital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.79 billion 9.07 -$364.58 million $0.08 115.76 Netcapital $8.49 million 0.28 $2.95 million $0.47 0.35

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NU and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 5.26% 16.21% 2.72% Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NU beats Netcapital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

