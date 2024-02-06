Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 141.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 63,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

