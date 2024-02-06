SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

SkyWest Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $60.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

