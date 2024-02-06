Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Exelixis Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

