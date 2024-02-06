Leslie’s’ (LESL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Leslie’s Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of LESL opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

