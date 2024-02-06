BMO Capital Markets Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $50.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTEX. CIBC raised their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

