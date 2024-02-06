Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $760.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $695.00 to $760.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $641.67.

NASDAQ COST opened at $711.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $714.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,849. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

