Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.3 %

META stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

