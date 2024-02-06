Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

CRBP opened at $26.16 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

